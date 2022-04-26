Arizona State Retirement System Sells 124 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Westlake by 9.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 7.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake by 1.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Get Westlake alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $128.06 on Tuesday. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $135.47. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day moving average is $105.90.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Westlake’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,090 shares of company stock worth $4,720,673. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.42.

Westlake Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.