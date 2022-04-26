Arizona State Retirement System Sells 132 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group stock opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average is $94.15.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $34,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $411,157.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,126 shares in the company, valued at $41,749,842.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,399 shares of company stock worth $5,028,952 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.98.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

