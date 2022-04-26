Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,337 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rambus were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 309.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 31,162 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $529,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of RMBS opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,573 shares of company stock worth $3,907,557. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.