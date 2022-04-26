Arizona State Retirement System Sells 233 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,245,000 after purchasing an additional 500,823 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,743,000 after acquiring an additional 324,518 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,175,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 333.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

