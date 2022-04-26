Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.60.

NYSE ABG opened at $165.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

