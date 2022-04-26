Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 28,063 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 11.1% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $172,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $162.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.53 and its 200 day moving average is $164.78. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

