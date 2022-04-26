AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Upgraded by Truist Financial to “Buy”

Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $140.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.86.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $115.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $133.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.89.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.84% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoNation will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $5,487,084.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,474,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,117,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,649,689. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in AutoNation by 699.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 73,677 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,450,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

