Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OZK. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

