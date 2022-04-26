Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $12.01 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 7.1% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.53 and its 200-day moving average is $164.78. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.