BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 340.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $2,885,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 58.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after acquiring an additional 149,058 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $6,998,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 95.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.59.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $155.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.69. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $121.32 and a 1 year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 35.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.