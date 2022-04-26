BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Barclays

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BJRI. Stephens cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $714.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,017.01, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.07. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.