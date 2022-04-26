Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRKL. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 416,698 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 602.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 229,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,459,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

