Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,422 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,337 shares of company stock worth $136,712 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.18%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.