Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.42. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

