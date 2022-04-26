Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $130,799,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,052,000 after buying an additional 837,721 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after buying an additional 815,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,210,000 after buying an additional 399,748 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 691.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 313,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,909,000 after acquiring an additional 274,260 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

BAH opened at $87.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.