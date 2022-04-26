Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,753 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 674.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Online Retail ETF alerts:

ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $86.23.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.