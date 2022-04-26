Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,884 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 522,454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,883,000 after purchasing an additional 325,231 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,883,000 after purchasing an additional 295,545 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $231.14 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.27 and its 200-day moving average is $211.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 29.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $5,341,949.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

