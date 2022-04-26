Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cardinal Health worth $23,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

