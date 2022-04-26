CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

CDNA has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.50.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $32.37 on Monday. CareDx has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $96.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 0.68.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $420,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $34,293.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,930 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 2,183.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000.

About CareDx (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.