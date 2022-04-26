Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Catalent worth $23,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $90.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.31 and its 200-day moving average is $114.24. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.46 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.