Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.41.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $138.86 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.71.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

