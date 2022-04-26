Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.41.
Shares of CHKP stock opened at $138.86 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.71.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
