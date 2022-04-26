Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 141 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 196.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 41,921 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 35.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,981,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $267.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.26 and a 12 month high of $514.61.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.67.

MarketAxess Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.