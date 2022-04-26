Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,212 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.68. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

