Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $316.33 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 939,922 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 150,886 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $316,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 245,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 12.0% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,867 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $280.72 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

