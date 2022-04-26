DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.16% of DHB Capital worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the third quarter worth about $618,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 59.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 799,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 299,279 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 25.2% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 250,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 8.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHBC stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

