Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.58.

FANG opened at $125.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

