DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,940 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 435.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,501 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 41,879 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DKS opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average of $113.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,097,693.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

