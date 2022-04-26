Duality Advisers LP Takes $6.64 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,000. Apple comprises 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $162.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.78. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

