Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SCP Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 90,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 83,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 43,971 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,228,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,030,000 after buying an additional 236,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

NYSE ET opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.08. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

