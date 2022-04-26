Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 45,250 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Fidelity National Financial worth $23,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,537,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

FNF opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

