Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 76,514 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Lumen Technologies worth $23,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 177,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

