Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,915 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $23,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $124.18 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $118.60 and a one year high of $177.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

