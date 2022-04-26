Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,133,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $23,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 458,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 229,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $39,884,000 after acquiring an additional 553,561 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

