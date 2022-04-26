Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,974 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Dynatrace worth $23,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dynatrace by 1,915.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,443 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after buying an additional 831,761 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,432.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 782,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,547,000 after buying an additional 731,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,156,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,999,000 after buying an additional 718,675 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.93, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

