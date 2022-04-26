Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 59,323 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,323 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.64% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $23,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $321,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $71.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.78.

