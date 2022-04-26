Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,490 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $23,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $279.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.19. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $249.40 and a 12-month high of $297.30.

