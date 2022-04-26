Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,848 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Healthpeak Properties worth $23,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

NYSE PEAK opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

