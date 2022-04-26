Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $23.29 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 172.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $23,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.68.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.