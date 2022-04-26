Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $23.70 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $23,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.55.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $441.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $439.08 and its 200 day moving average is $434.65. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

