Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,906 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.42% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $23,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 220,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after acquiring an additional 105,838 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 198.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter.

PCEF opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

