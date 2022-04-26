Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 199,277 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,291 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 199,277 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $22,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,675 ($21.35) to GBX 1,775 ($22.62) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $910.50.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

