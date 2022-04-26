Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,177 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Thor Industries worth $23,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.10.

NYSE THO opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.17. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.28 and a one year high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.94.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

About Thor Industries (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.