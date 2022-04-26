Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,252 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Watsco worth $22,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO opened at $290.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.50 and a twelve month high of $318.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.84%.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.29.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

