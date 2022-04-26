Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,894 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.28% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $23,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,822,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,208,000 after purchasing an additional 262,890 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,314,000 after purchasing an additional 178,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 93,959 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter.

RWO stock opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.97. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

