Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 83,094 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,094 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $23,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,596,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,835,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,320,000 after purchasing an additional 451,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $80,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $333,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,456.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,743 shares of company stock worth $5,294,188 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.