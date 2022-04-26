Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of CMC Materials worth $22,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $180.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -72.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $197.00.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. CL King cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

