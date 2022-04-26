Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,531 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 5.55% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $23,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $645,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.