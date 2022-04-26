Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,208,596 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,245,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208,596 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $22,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 347,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33.

