Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 277,931 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Silver Trust worth $23,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,520,000. C Partners Holding GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 95.4% during the third quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,476,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 721,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 661,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,244,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

