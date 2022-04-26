Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 526 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Chemed worth $23,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHE. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 23.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $496.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $487.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.86. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. Chemed’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.53%.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total transaction of $211,098.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,677.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,537 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

